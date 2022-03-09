Yaiskul (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Yaiskul (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

yaiskul Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Huidrom Vikramjit Singh NPP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 11,32,50,481 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 17,21,913 ~ 17 Lacs+ Ningombam Helendro Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 92,79,006 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Suraj Singh SHS 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 84,49,839 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thokchom Satyabrata Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 74,23,967 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thounaojam Brinda JD(U) 4 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 44,37,493 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 11,82,758 ~ 11 Lacs+

yaiskul Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Thokchom Satyabrata Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 38,20,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Athokpam Keshor Singh LJP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 85,78,928 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 45,14,270 ~ 45 Lacs+ Elangbam Chand Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 78,88,886 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 11,61,145 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ningombam Helendro Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 78,31,887 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yumlembam Nogen CPI 0 Graduate 57 Rs 4,49,888 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Yaiskul candidate of from Elangbam Chand Singh Manipur. Yaiskul Election Result 2012

yaiskul Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Elangbam Chand Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 3,35,566 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hanjabam Jayadeva Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 8,64,578 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hareshwar Goshwami AITC 0 Not Given 52 Rs 67,75,167 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 2,85,246 ~ 2 Lacs+ Thokchom Satyabarta Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

