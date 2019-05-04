Writes letter to people of Amethi: Rahul Gandhi promises to restart projects ‘blocked’ by BJP

WITH HIS sister and AICC general secretary in-charge of eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi taking charge of campaigning in his Lok Sabha Constituency Amethi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a written appeal to the people of his constituency referring to them as “pariwar” and Amethi as his “karmabhoomi”.

Rahul, who is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, promised the people of Amethi that several development works in his constituency, which he alleged that the BJP had blocked, would be restarted if the Congress was voted to power. Seeking blessings and love, Rahul asked people of Amethi to give strength to him again as “a member of their family.”

“Priya Amethi wasiyon”, wrote Rahul Gandhi, adding that Amethi was his family, which gives him strength to stand with truth and listen to the sufferings of poor and weak and be able to raise their voice. He said Amethi gives him strength to take a pledge for equal justice to all.

He told people of Amethi that there are two ideologies at present. One is of Congress arising from Amethi, which says that work should be done listening to the voices of farmers, youngsters, poor, women, small venders etc. On the other side, there is the thought of BJP, whose motive is to make 15-20 industrialists the owners.

“Congress ke system mein malik janta hai, jabki BJP ke system mein malik Anil Ambani hai” (In the Congress system, while public is the boss, in the BJP system, it’s Anil Ambani) Rahul wrote.

He wrote that the Congress thought, which has risen from Amethi, was getting support across the country.

Alleging that entire country was against the “anyaya” (injustice) of BJP and with the “nyaya” (Justice) of Congress, Congress President wrote, “Mera Amethi pariwar jaanta hai ki BJP ke log chunav ke dauran yahan jhooth ki factory laga dete hai aur paise ki nadiyan bahate hai,” wrote Rahul, adding that BJP does not know that the strength of Amethi is its truth, self-respect and simplicity.

He added, “Amethi ki janta se mera vachan hai ki kendra mein Congress Sarkar bante hi BJP duara Amethi ke liye roke gaye saara kaam tez gati se shuru honge” (It is my word to people of Amethi that as soon as Congress government is formed, the works stopped by BJP would be started swiftly)

“May 6 ko bhaari sankhya mein vote dekar apne ek pariwar ke sadasya ko ek baar phir majbooti dijiye.. Amethi se Ashirwad aur pyar ki Akansha ke saath… Rahul Gandhi” (On May 6, give strength to this member of your family by voting in large numbers. With the expectation of blessings and love from Amethi.)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s letter comes a day before BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow to campaign for BJP candidate in Amethi Smriti Irani Saturday. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was campaigning in Rae Bareli this Friday for her mother Sonia Gandhi, will be in Amethi Saturday and address nukkad meetings.