Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt meets Haryana BJP chief

OLYMPIC MEDALIST and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is likely to join BJP and fight the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, sources said Wednesday.

Advertising

Dutt met Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala at Haryana Bhawan Wednesday. He belongs to village Bhainswal Kalan of Sonipat district and was appointed DSP in Haryana Police in December 2008. Sources in the BJP said he might join the party after resigning from the police department. However, Dutt told The Indian Express that he has not resigned from the department yet.

The 36-year-old had won a bronze medal in wrestling in the 2012 London Olympics. The Haryana wrestler was also awarded a Padma Shri in 2013.

BJP to release final list on Sept 29: Barala

Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala Wednesday said that the party will release its final list of candidates for Assembly polls on September 29.

Advertising

Speaking to journalists in New Delhi, Barala said that the party’s central leadership had decided long back against giving tickets to family members of ministers, MLAs and MPs. He added this decision is not only for Haryana but for the entire country.

“The mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of Zila Parishads will also fall in this category which means they will also not contest (Assembly) polls,” he added. On Wednesday, former Kurukshetra MP and Congress leader Kailash Saini joined BJP in the presence of Barala at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP ticket aspirants, including those opposition MLAs who have recently switched to the saffron party, are making last minute efforts for their tickets amid party’s Haryana Election Committee meetings in the national capital on Wednesday.

The election committee Wednesday held meetings in two rounds to discuss the candidates for the 90-member Assembly. Sources in the party said that the state election committee has included names of all 47 sitting BJP MLAs in the panels prepared to send to the central election committee of the party which will take a final call.

As many as 15 MLAs, including 10 from the INLD, have joined the BJP in the past couple of months. The party also has ticket aspirants who had been contesting elections since the time when the party had not emerged as a strong political force in the state.

The party in Fatehabad constituency has witnessed an interesting scenario with sitting INLD MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria and former MLA from the constituency Dura Ram, who is nephew of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, joining BJP in recent past. In an attempt to seek candidature from Fatehabad, sources said, Daulatpuria came to Chandigarh to meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday. The party has ticket aspirants like Bharat Bhushan Midha, Dr Virender Siwach, Swatantar Bala Chowdhary and Parveen Jorra for this constituency.

Former INLD MLA Jagdish Yadav, who has joined BJP, is a ticket aspirant for Kosli constituency while sitting MLA from the seat, Vikram Thekedar, is seen as a strong contender. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, according to sources, is keen for party ticket from Rewari constituency for his daughter, Aarti Rao, where Randhir Kapriwas is already the sitting MLA from this seat. Two BJP leaders Arvind Sharma and Satish Khola are also among the ticket aspirants from here.