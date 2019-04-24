Wrestler, also an ACP, suspended for attending Cong public meeting after Sena lodges FIR

On an FIR lodged by the Shiv Sena, wrestler Narsingh Yadav, presently posted as an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was suspended for allegedly campaigning for the Congress.

Advertising

The Sena had submitted a complaint to Amboli police stating that Yadav had campaigned for the Congress in Mumbai North-West constituency.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh had earlier said Yadav will face departmental action. On Sunday, the wrestler, who is facing a four-year ban, had attended a public meeting of Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam in Yadav Nagar, which has numerous akhadas and is home to a sizeable north Indian population. The public meeting was aimed at wooing voters in the pocket.

While Yadav did not publicly address the gathering, he remained on stage as Nirupam spoke.

Advertising

On Monday, the Police Commissioner had also warned Yadav to refrain from publicly supporting any political party. According to the Congress, in his early years, Yadav was financially aided in pursuing wrestling by an association formed by Nirupam.

“He only came because he felt morally inclined to show support to Nirupamji,” a Congress worker said.

Yadav was unavailable for a comment.