Would like more voter audit checks conducted: Supreme Court to Election Commission

THE SUPREME Court told the Election Commission Monday that it “would like” the poll panel “to increase” the number of random checks of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips from one per Assembly segment for the Lok Sabha polls — and asked whether the EC would face any difficulty if such an order was issued.

“Now you are randomly verifying one EVM per Assembly segment…Can you increase it?…We would like you to increase it,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta observed.

The bench was hearing a plea by leaders from 21 political parties seeking directions to the EC to randomly verify at least 50 per cent Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) using VVPAT slips in the Assembly and general elections starting next month. The bench asked the EC to file its response by March 28 and said it will take up the matter for hearing on April 1. Follow more election news here.

The bench also took exception to the EC’s submission that it was engaged in implementing poll reforms and reminded that the court had intervened in the past for the introduction of VVPATs. “And how much of opposition we faced from the Election Commission…How much the Election Commission then said it’s not required,” CJI Gogoi said.

The CJI told Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, who appeared before the bench, that “no institution, including the judiciary, should insulate itself from suggestions”. On March 15, the apex court had issued notice to the EC on the petition and directed it to depute an official to answer its queries.

On Monday, the Deputy Election Commissioner referred to “aspersions” in the petition, but the court intervened to observe that “it is not a question of aspersion, it is a question of satisfaction”.

Responding to the query in whether the EC would face any difficulty while conducting more VVPAT checks, Jain said: “We believe it is not required, we have reasons to believe so.” He said that no mismatch had been observed during random samplings done in the past.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that the demand for random verification of at least 50 per cent EVMs with VVPATs was “in the interest of free and fair elections, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution”.

Singhvi argued that increasing the number would only mean three to four hours more for announcing the results.

The petitioners include TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Congress’s K C Venugopal, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, LJD’s Sharad Yadav, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s S C Mishra, DMK’s M K Stalin, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and NC’s Farooq Abdullah.

According to EC guidelines, VVPAT verification will be conducted only for one randomly selected polling station of an Assembly constituency in case of state polls and one Assembly segment for the Lok Sabha elections.

Seeking the quashing of this guideline, the petition said that a “50% randomised verification in each assembly constituency/assembly segment is a reasonable sample size to…allay the fears of the general public with regard to EVM tampering…”