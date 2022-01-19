Work to win polls, expand party: PM to BJP workers

Interacting with BJP workers from his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exhorted them to reach out to a maximum number of people and stay connected with them ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Modi said that he and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were able to serve people because both were blessed by the votes of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

This was PM Modi’s first BJP programme in UP after the election schedule was announced by the Election Commission.

Speaking to the party workers through NaMo app, Modi said: “Winning elections is one thing, but organisational expansion should also happen. And workers should also be developed. These two mantras should always be kept in mind.”

Laying emphasis on training a maximum number of party workers, Modi told them to make people aware of the strength of each vote.

“This is election time. We have to make people aware of the strength of each vote. I or Yogi-ji are able to do so many things because the people of Uttar Pradesh have blessed us with their votes. I am sure that my hardworking, sensitive and dedicated workers will regularly stay in contact with the public and keep doing their job,” the PM said.

Stating that elections are “kasauti” (a test) for the political parties, Modi urged party workers to reach out to people by organising a competition among polling booths to get ‘micro donations’ for the party through NaMo App in the next 15 days. “The BJP is running a micro-donation campaign and a person can make a donation of even Rs 5… The aim is not to collect money but to connect with people,” the Prime Minister said on Tuesday.