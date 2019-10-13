When youth ask for jobs, govt tells them to watch Moon: Rahul Gandhi at Maharashtra election rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of distracting people from core issues including farmer distress and lack of jobs.

“The work of media, Modi and Shah is to distract people’s attention from core issues. The media is silent on farmers’ distress, lack of jobs. The media is mum on loan waiver to rich as it is owned by them,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI while addressing an election rally at Ausa in Maharashtra’s Latur district. The state is going to polls on October 21, and the results will be announced on October 24.

In an apparent reference to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission, Gandhi said that when youth demand jobs, the government tells them to watch the Moon. “When the youth ask for jobs, the government tells them to watch the Moon. The government speaks about (abrogation of) Article 370 and Moon, but is silent on problems plaguing the country,” he said.

Highlighting the Modi-Xi informal summit which concluded yesterday, the Wayanad MP questioned the Prime Minister if he had asked the Chinese Premier about the 73-day Doklam standoff in 2017 when Chinese troops entered Indian territory.

Gandhi also alleged that Rs 5.5 lakh crore debt of “15 rich people” had been waived off by the Modi government, hinting at demonestisation and the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) which he said, was done to take money from pockets of poor and give it to rich.

-with inputs from PTI