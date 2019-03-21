Work by MPs not enough, BJP campaign will focus on Modi in Delhi

BJP campaigns in the capital will mostly be centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP office bearers in Delhi — during feedback sessions conducted by senior leaders — informed the party that the performances of most MPs are not good enough to seek votes in their name.

A senior party leader said that during feedback sessions conducted by leaders such as Jai Bhan Pawaiya and Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, most office-bearers said there is anti-incumbency against the MPs but not against PM Modi.

“What will we say… that our MPs built parks, benches, open gyms? There are hardly any visible projects that could be sold,” the senior leader said. “As a result, campaigns that were undertaken by Delhi BJP — like ‘Ujjwala Chai pe Charcha’, ‘Kamal Mehandi’, visiting the houses of beneficiaries, ‘NaMo Again’, ‘Mera Ghar Bhajpa ka Ghar’ — are all campaigns in which we have highlighted only Modi ji,” he added.

A media interaction held on Wednesday too centred around Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, in which several senior party leaders were seen wearing ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ t-shirts, while jingles from the ad campaign played in the background.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Union Ministers Vijay Goel and Hardeep Puri and MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Udit Raj, took part in the meet.

A senior party leader said that most of the campaigns will now be designed around the word “chowkidar”, adding that four ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ hoardings have already been erected at DDU Marg.

Going ahead, the party will also distribute ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ t-shirts, hold ‘chowkidar ke saath charcha’ programmes, listen to the PM’s speeches along with chowkidars — all of which is similar to the ‘chai pe charcha’ campaign during the 2014 general elections, the leader said.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Vijay Goel, along with several security guards, listened to the PM’s address to 25 lakh chowkidars across the country via audio conferencing. Delhi BJP General Secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal also held a ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ signature campaign, seeking support from people in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.