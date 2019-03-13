Won’t withdraw Central forces deployed in Assam for NRC work: Centre tells SC

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the Central forces deployed in Assam for National Register of Citizens (NRC) work will not be withdrawn.

The Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, said the Home Secretary had passed directions that the 167 companies deployed in Assam will continue to remain in the state.

Last month, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had come down heaving on the Centre and said, “Home Ministry does not want NRC work to go on” and the “entire effort from Home Ministry, it seems to me, is to destroy the process”. The remarks had come after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Assam government, said the NRC exercise might have to be suspended from the last date for withdrawal of nominations till polling day.

Earlier, the Centre had submitted to the top court that the work on the National Register of Citizens in Assam will have to be suspended for a while in view of redeployment of Central forces for the Lok Sabha elections. The Centre had reasoned that during the polls, the political atmosphere is likely to be highly surcharged and it may not be conducive for hearing NRC cases.

In the last hearing, Venugopal said, 2500 companies of security forces were deployed during the last general elections and there was a need for 2700 companies this time, which would require withdrawal of the 167 companies from Assam, he said.

The top court, which is monitoring the work on updating the NRC, said it cannot extend the July 31 deadline fixed for the publication of final NRC.