Won’t speak ill of PM’s parents as I’m not with BJP, RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he would not speak ill of the PM’s parents because he does not “belong to the RSS or the BJP”.

Addressing a rally in Tarana town in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi speaks with hatred. He insults my father, grandmother and great grandfather but I will never speak about his parents in my life. I will rather die but not insult his mother and father because I am not a member of the RSS or the BJP but of Congress party. I will respond to his hatred and anger with love and but will defeat him with love.”

The Congress leader said his party defeated had defeated the BJP in the recent Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan “with love”, and will also do so in the general elections.

At another rally in Neemuch town, Gandhi said that he had promised to waive of farmers’ loans at Mandsaur — where five farmers where killed in police firing in June 2017— and had kept his vow after the Congress government took charge in the state. “I don’t forget. You called me when you were fired at,” he said.

“When farmers don’t return money, Narendra Modi fires at them or sends them to jail,” he said, repeating the promise in his party’s manifesto that farmers won’t be sent to jail for non-repayment of their loans.

Gandhi began his speeches at Khandwa, Neemuch and Tarana with his “chowkidar chor hai” slogan, claiming that that is how he tests the mood of the Congress workers. “Mood fit hai. Mamla fit hai (Mood is good. Situation is good),” he said.

Repeating his challenge to Modi to debate the Rafale jet deal, the Congress leader said “The chowkidar with a 56-inch chest is scared to debate the Rafale deal with me fearing that truth will come out.”

Gandhi also took potshots at the PM for saying that a cloud cover helped IAF planes evade Pakistani radars during the airstrikes at Balakot. “When it rains do all airplanes disappear?” he asked.

The Congress president also targeted the PM for some of remarks made during an interaction with actor Akshay Kumar. “Don’t teach us how to eat mangoes or shorten sleeves of kurtas to save space, tell us what you did in five years of your rule,” Gandhi said.