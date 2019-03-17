Won’t settle for anything less than Kushwaha: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Two days before the Bihar Grand Alliance’s seat-sharing announcement, former CM and HAM(S) president Jitan Ram Manjhi said he would not settle for anything less than what RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha gets. He, however, said he would not quit the Grand Alliance even if it comes to his party not contesting elections.

“My party has decided to put forward a demand of five seats. We will not be rigid about the number in the larger interest of the alliance. But one thing is clear — we would like to get one seat more than what RLSP gets, or at least what RLSP gets. We will not settle for anything less than what Kushwaha is offered,” Manjhi told The Sunday Express