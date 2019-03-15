Won’t seek voter IDs of students’ kin: Manish Sisodia

Putting an end to a four-month-long standoff, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the Election Commission (EC) last week relenting to its demand to stop collection of voter identification details of families of school students.

Sisodia, sources said, also informed the EC that the Directorate of Education (DoE) will delete data collected till date. However, he is learnt to have maintained that the government’s intention behind the drive was not malafide and the exercise was only meant to verify if the students studying in state government schools are living in Delhi.

In a data collection drive that started in September last year, the Delhi government had asked all schools — public and private — to compile comprehensive data of all students, their guardians and siblings, with their mobile numbers, voter ID details, and educational qualifications.

As first reported by The Indian Express on December 1, the Commission objected to the exercise on the ground that it violates privacy of voters and could also lead to “misuse of elector data for some political purpose”. On November 14, the EC ordered the state Chief Secretary to stop the collection drive immediately.

However, Sisodia, in a letter sent to the then Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat on November 22, called the EC’s order “illegal” and questioned its jurisdiction to issue such a directive. He even instructed the DoE to not follow the poll panel’s order.

The EC wrote to the Chief Secretary yet again on December 5, dismissing Sisodia’s argument that the voter identity card can be used for “establishing residential address”. The Commission noted that if voters move to a new address, they need not apply for a new card with changed address details since they can be identified at the polling station with the existing card.

“Thus, EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) in itself cannot be proof of address or even proof of enrollment at the same place. Therefore, EPIC cannot be prescribed for the purpose of establishing residential address,” the EC’s second letter to the Chief Secretary states.

Meanwhile, a plea was filed by the Government School Teachers’ Association in the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain the Delhi government from collecting the data.

Last month, the EC filed an affidavit informing the court of the government’s defiance of its order. Sisodia’s latest letter to the Commission agreeing to stop the data collection came last week.