Won’t go to centre, will live and die in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Outgoing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Thursday said he would not go to the centre and “live and die” in his home state.

Following the defeat of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, where it had ruled for 15 years, Chouhan said he would not aspire for a post in the central government.

Conceding defeat to the Congress, which is set to form the government with the support of BSP and SP, Chouhan resigned as the chief minister Wednesday and said his party would not stake the claim as it lacks the number. In the 230-member house, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP 109; both short of the halfway mark of 116. The BSP and SP, with 2 and 1 seats respectively, said they would support the Congress.

He also took the blame for the party’s defeat in the assembly elections and said he aspired to end farmers’ distress in the state. Thanking the people of the state for allowing the BJP to serve them for 15 years, Chouhan bid goodbye as the chief minister but maintained he would continue to serve Madhya Pradesh.