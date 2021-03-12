‘Won’t break your trust like outsiders’: Suvendu Adhikari files his nomination from Nandigram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari arrives to file nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

After filing his nomination papers in Haldia to contest the Assembly polls from Nandigram, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari described himself as “bhoomiputra” (son of the soil) and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of betraying the people. Banerjee too is contesting from Nandigram this time, setting the stage for a high-voltage contest between the TMC and the BJP.

“I would request you not to waste your votes for outsiders. They have betrayed the people of Nandigram after coming to power. I am a son of the soil. I will never break your trust. The TMC has become a private limited company. Apart from the aunt and nephew (Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee), all others are lamp posts,” Adhikari said.

Recently, Adhikari became a voter in Nandigram from Contai n East Midnapore district.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who campaigned for Adhikari today, accused Mamata Banerjee of taking credit for central schemes.

Taking a swipe at TMC’s election slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai’ (Bengal wants its own daughter), Irani said, “I don’t know whether the people will vote for such a daughter who unleashes violence on an 80-year-old mother? The people of Bengal are waiting for ‘Asol Poribortan’ (real change).”

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took part in a rally when Adhikari went to file his nomination.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard for the welfare of the people but Didi is busy taking credit for several central schemes. She is changing names of the central schemes and claiming them to be their programmes,” Irani added.