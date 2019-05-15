Withhold Faridabad results, says Congress MLA

CONGRESS LEADER and Palwal MLA Karan Singh Dalal on Tuesday demanded withholding of the result of Faridabad parliamentary constituency till information regarding deployment of private persons for poll duty is provided to the party.

Dalal has written a letter to the chief election commissioner in this regard.

The MLA raised the demand after it came to light that a polling agent of the BJP was arrested by Palwal Police Sunday, hours after a video of him allegedly trying to influence voters at a polling booth in Faridabad district surfaced on social media. Following a probe, the Election Commission Monday ordered fresh polls at the polling station on May 19 and suspended the station’s presiding officer.

Police said the incident took place at a polling booth in Asaoti village, under the Faridabad constituency, which voted May 12.

An FIR was registered regarding attempts of bogus polling on Sunday. The complaint was lodged by Presiding Officer Amit Atri, an assistant professor in a Faridabad-based educational institute, in this regard. In his complaint, Atri had claimed that a BJP polling agent, identified as Girroj, had pressed the EVM voting machine thrice to cast votes on the pretext of supporting a voter.

Faridabad’s Returning Officer (RO) Atul Kumar, an IAS officer, was also transferred on Monday.

Dalal held a press conference at Chandigarh on Tuesday, claiming that this case had exposed how private employees were deputed for election duty contrary to poll norms. The Congress MLA also demanded an FIR against officials involved in deputing private employees as presiding officers.

The former RO, Atul Kumar, was not available for comment, but an official of the election department said, “In exceptional circumstances, private employees can be deputed for election duty but whether it was correct in the Faridabad case can be ascertained only after a probe.”