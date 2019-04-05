With ‘zero’ assets, Rohith Vemula’s friend enters fight from unreserved Andhra Assembly seat

He is unemployed and his election affidavit lists his moveable and immovable assets as ‘zero’, but Vijay Kumar Pedapudi, a close friend of Rohith Vemula, has decided to enter politics and is contesting on a BSP ticket from Parchur Assembly constituency in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The state will witness simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Vijay was one of the five students who were expelled from their University of Hyderabad (UoH) hostel in December 2015 as punishment for allegedly assaulting an ABVP leader, following which his friend and fellow Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula committed suicide on January 17, 2016. Vijay, who was a second year PhD student then, participated in the protests that followed. In 2016, Vijay had contested for the post of president of the UoH Students’ Union but lost.

“It was during the fight for justice for Rohith Vemula that I resolved to enter politics. Dalits are needed in politics to ensure their upliftment,’’ he says.

Vijay says he chose to contest from Parchur, an unreserved seat, to make a statement. “There is a feeling that Dalits should contest only from reserved seats but that only deepens the bias. I want to break that tradition. Our aim is to fight against caste bias and discrimination. I feel that Dalits should contest from anywhere, irrespective of whether it is a reserved seat or not,’’ says Vijay, 30, who is president of the Ambedkar Students’ Association of Andhra Pradesh.

“For five years, I survived on the scholarship money I got as a UGC scholar. Now, I am making do with some donations and help from university friends and professors. In fact, my teachers who witnessed me during the Rohith Vemula movement encouraged me to join politics to play a role in society,’’ says Vijay, who has just submitted his thesis for his Phd in political science from UoH.

Talking of why he chose to contest from Parchur, Vijay, who is from Muppala village in Prakasham district, says the SC and ST colonies in the seat are among the most backward in the state. “They don’t have pucca houses and still use firewood to cook. All these claims of every house having LPG gas connections is wrong. The entire constituency is dependent on agriculture but there is no irrigation,’’ Vijay says.

Vijay is being supported by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s JanaSena, which has a tie-up with the BSP and Left parties. Parchur is one of the 12 Assembly seats in Prakasham district, and one of the seven Assembly seats under Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency.

Y Sambasiva Rao of the TDP, the sitting MLA who won Parchur by 51.52 per cent votes in 2014, has been renominated. The YSR Congress Party of Jaganmohan Reddy has nominated Daggubati Venkateshwara Rao, husband of the BJP’s D Purandeswari. The TDP’s M Sriram is the sitting MP from the Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency.

In December 2015, five Dalit scholars including Rohith Vemula, Vijay Kumar Pedapudi, Seshu Chemudugunta, Velpula Sunkanna, and Donta Prashant, had been expelled from the hostel for allegedly assaulting N Susheel Kumar, then president of the ABVP in the university. As the protests escalated after Vemula’s suicide, the university had revoked the suspension of the other four scholars, including Vijay.