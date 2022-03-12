With win rate of 66%, BJP’s allies fare far better than SP’s

THE ALLIES of the BJP performed better than the allies of Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on Thursday. In total, SP’s four allies contested on their respective symbols in 57 seats but could win only 14 seats, with a success percentage of 24.56 per cent.

On the other hand, two allies of the BJP contested on 27 seats and won 18: 66.66 per cent of the number of seats contested.

SP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) contested on the maximum number of seats – 33 – and won eight. The party’s vote share in the state was 2.85 per cent.

Another SP ally, the SBSP got 18 seats to contest and won only six seats, with a success rate of 33 per cent.

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), a splinter group of Apna Dal founded by the late Kurmi leader Sonelal Patel, contested on four seats in alliance with the SP but lost all.

The SP had given one seat, Anupshahr, to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) but the candidate finished third.

On the other hand, Apna Dal (Sonelal), headed by Apnal Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel’s daughter Anupriya Patel, fielded candidates on 17 seats and won 15 of them with a success rate of 70 per cent.

Another BJP ally Nishad Party contested on 10 seats and recorded victory in six seats with a success rate of 60 per cent.

To accommodate its two allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party considering the social equations, the BJP had denied tickets to its sitting MLAs on 14 seats.