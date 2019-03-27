With united face, Congress seeks parivartan

The Congress on Tuesday launched its six-day ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Haryana on Tuesday, attacking the BJP government in the state and at the Centre, and termed it an “anti youth”, “anti women”, and “anti farmer” government that does the work of “breaking people” and ruining “brotherhood”.

The ‘Parivartan Yatra’ started from Gurgaon and travelled through Sohna, Nuh, Tauru, Daruhera, Bawal, Naiwali, Kund, Ateli, and Mirzapur before culminating at Narnaul on the first day. It aims to gather public support for “change” to “bring an end to the misery of the people”.

Leaders present included former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC general secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad, PCC president Ashok Tanwar, Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Choudhry, Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Selja Kumari, ex-minister Ajay Yadav, and ex- Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

Senior Congress leader and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has stayed away from meetings of the coordination committee formed recently, was conspicuous by his absence.

Azad, also the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, said, “Society is broken in pieces in the name of religion and caste for the sake of votes. The worst thing that has happened under the regime of the BJP is that the unity of the country has been eliminated. In every province, the goodwill, love, and affection that was there between different castes and religions has been finished.”

Reiterating the point, Tanwar referred to the last week’s incident in Gurgaon, in which a Muslim family was beaten in their own home by a mob of men and allegedly told to “go to Pakistan”.

“The brotherhood in Haryana has been ruined repeatedly, sometimes in the name of masjid, sometimes in the name of caste.and two or three days ago, on the day of Holi, in Gurgaon itself, people from the BJP played a Holi of blood,” he said.

Former CM Hooda, meanwhile, called upon people to “be one” and “strengthen” the country. “The people of Haryana have understood that whether it is the BJP’s government at the Centre or in the state, they cannot do any work for public good. They make false promises and show false dreams. The time has come. The country needs to be strengthened, people have to be one. They do the work of breaking people, we do the work of bringing people together,” said Hooda.

The Congress also attacked the BJP for its policies.

“This BJP government is anti farmer, anti youth, and anti women. The number of women who have been sexually assaulted in this country under the BJP is unprecedented.Modi had promised to give 10 crore employment but instead small and medium industries were finished because of demonetisation and GST, and the youth are unemployed as a result. That is why we have to bring about improvement in the state and in the Centre,” said Azad.

Speaking specifically of farmer issues, former CM Hooda added, “The farmers of Haryana are not getting a fair price for their produce and the government has put several pre condition of crops already covered under MSP. The prices of fertilisers have been raised while their weight has been reduced, making it a double loss for the farmers. Tractor parts, fertilisers, insecticides have been brought under GST and the farmer continues to suffer.”

He added, “For 10 years, there was a Congress government here, and every group was happy. Today everyone is worried, farmer, the poor. This government has no understanding of governance…”

Pointing out to the loan-waivers in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Hooda said the party would implement the Swaminathan report in letter and spirit. “The Congress president has now promised Rs 72,000 annually to the ‘poorest of the poor’ in the country. Congress will fulfil its promise,” the former CM said.