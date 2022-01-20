With Punjab divided in 6 zones, SAD IT cell sharpens digital outreach

The Shiromani Akali Dal is going all out to reach out to voters through social media and highlight series of initiatives rolled out by previous two governments it led from 2007 to 2017. While SAD had hired Chennai-based Sunil Kanugolu’s Mindshare Analytics last year for its poll outreach campaign, the Information Technology wing of the party has been working in unison to reach out to voters with party’s agenda for elections.

“We are focusing on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and all digital means possible to reach out to people of Punjab to make them aware of party’s achievements and vision for coming elections,” said SAD IT wing chief Nashattar Singh, adding that party’s IT wing was capable of making any message, post, photo or video “viral across the state in 30 minutes”.

“We have divided the state into six zones, each having its in-charge. Each zone takes care of a cluster of constituencies and we have WhatsApp groups at booth level. There are around 40 members in each WhatsApp group of every booth. We can make any message, photo or video viral till booth level in 30 minutes across the state,” said Nashattar.

Mindshare Analytics with a team of around 50 is operating from Chandigarh, designing the poll campaign and graphics. It earlier designed Gal Punjab Di campaign for party, which however, had to be halted amid farm agitation where agitating farm organisations telling political parties to put on hold their public rallies.

The volunteers of Mindshare Analytics initially helped Akali leaders, working in tandem with Akali cadre at the constituency level, gathering feedback and planning poll strategy.

One volunteer each was attached with every constituency.

However, as per an Akali leader, the arrangement ended by the middle of November as it was decided that local Akali cadre would manage the campaign at constituency level. Since then, the volunteers of Mindshare Analytics are operating from Chandigarh.

The campaign is being used to project party president Sukhbir Singh Badal as a politician who only can steer Punjab into higher orbit of development.