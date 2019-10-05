Haryana Assembly elections: With prominent names in fray, Panchkula becomes hotseat

WITH AS many as five mainstream parties of Haryana and other small regional parties pitching their best candidates for the MLA seat in Panchkula, the district has become a hot seat for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Though the INLD has had a stronghold in the area in the past, this time, the main fight seems to be between the BJP’s sitting MLA, Gian Chand Gupta and Congress’ four time consecutive winner from the constituency, Chander Mohan Bishnoi, who is former deputy Chief Minister and also the son of former CM Bhajan Lal Bishnoi.

The show of support for Bishnoi was on display on Friday morning as he filed his nomination papers. The party’s supporters thronged Bishnoi’s residence in Sector 18, and moved along with him all the way to the Mini Secretariat. Bishnoi’s son, Siddharth along with his wife Satakshi also flew in from US after hearing about his ticket.

The Congress party’s convoy entered the Secretariat premises in large numbers, complete with dhols. As per rules, only three vehicles are allowed inside the premises. “The code says three vehicles can be let in, but no where does it mention, how many people can come in those vehicles,” said ACP Om Prakash.

At least 20 policemen tried stopping more than five people from entering the office, but could not seem to stop the force. Ultimately eight members including Chander Mohan himself, his wife, son, daughter in law, his lawyer, his friend and media handler and some party workers entered the premises.

A candidate of the Loktantra Suraksha Party, who had come with just one other person, was first stopped from entering herself but was later let in. The BJP’s convoy started with a ‘havan’ after the inauguration of their new party office in Sector 8.