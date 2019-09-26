With poll campaign yet to kick off, Maharashtra Congress No 1 faces the heat

Less than a month before the crucial Assembly elections, internal bickering has continued to afflict the Maharashtra Congress, making it look sloppy and clueless.

Advertising

While the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief ministerial face Devendra Fadnavis has already travelled across the state, completing three-legs of his reelection campaign, and Shiv Sena’s heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray, too, has travelled to several constituencies, senior Congress leaders are still complaining that their party lacks a “concrete action plan” for the upcoming polls.

Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat, the man at the centre of it all, is already facing the heat. Just over two months after his elevation to the Maharashtra Congress president’s post, daggers are already out against the seven-time MLA from Ahmednagar’s Sangamner seat.

On September 23, former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh, who joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, had publicly lashed out at Thorat saying, “Since the announcement of the Assembly polls, Thorat has been seen moving around only in his own constituency. Is he the state Congress president or the party chief in Sangamner alone?”

Advertising

While Thorat, who is known for his calm demeanour, avoided a public confrontation, those close to him confirmed that the criticism didn’t go down well with him.

A day before Deshmukh’s barb, Vikas Thakre, president of the Congress unit in Nagpur, had also targeted the “party’s leadership for handing out tickets to sycophants instead of grassroot leaders.”

Leader without real power?

After former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan stepped down as the state president following the party’s poor showing in Lok Sabha polls in the state, the Congress, on July 13, named Thorat as his successor. But even as he was seen as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s personal pick for the top post, his wings were clipped from the outset.

With not much time left for the state polls, the party was not in a mood to undertake a major organisational reshuffle in the state, which has virtually forced Thorat to work with party functionaries handpicked by his predecessor Chavan, who has incidentally become more active in the media after stepping down from the post.

With the Congress being severely fragmented in the state and suffering from a rising exodus from within its ranks, the party also decided against projecting a single face ahead of the polls. So, while Thorat, who hails from the Maratha community, was named as the party’s state chief, the leadership also appointed five working presidents in the state in a bid to stem the infighting and get the caste and regional balance right ahead of the state polls.

But Congress insiders claim that this has only led to more chaos and confusion in election preparedness and ticket distribution.

Thorat, however, backed the model. “My appointment was all of a sudden. As there was very little time before elections, the party has named senior leaders, belonging to various regions, as working presidents. They will help in reaching out to voters and implementing election plans in the respective regions,” he said.

Leaders divided

Despite the serious electoral reversals since 2014, the Congress has been found it challenging to end the streak of infighting in Maharashtra — the state where it was founded. In many ways, Thorat’s elevation to the top post was aimed at curbing this streak.

“He does not belong to any camp. That definitely works in his favour. He has been trying to sit various factions together,” a senior Congress leader said. But with several established leaders walking out of the party, a former Congress minister said, not much has been achieved through the exercise.

Thorat jokingly concedes that factionalism exists in all parties. “In Congress, we are perhaps more democratic than the others,” he said during an interview to The Indian Express last month. “I’m trying my best to sit various factions together and resolve issue between them.”

With his appointment coming out of the blue and his limited exposure to leading the party at the state level, Thorat has also had depended on help from the more experienced leaders, including former CMs Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde for seat-sharing arrangements with the Nationalist Congress Party and even the intra-party ticket distribution.

Re-election a challenge

With his sworn political rival, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, walking over to the BJP, Thorat’s own re-election from Sangamner might prove to be a tougher challenge this time. In Ahmednagar district, this election promises to be a battle of supremacy between Vikhe-Patil and Thorat, with both former colleagues in the Congress government having a point to prove.

Lack of youth connect

The party’s failure to promote new faces in the state and its inability to rebuild connections with traditionally loyal voter segments has weakened it at the organisational level as well. Thorat admits that the party should have paid more attentions towards organisational building while in power, and even during the last five years.

While the party has failed to create an impression as an Opposition in the past five years, many Congressmen say that it is facing a cash crunch in the run-up to polls.

Advertising

Given the current mood in the party, turning the state Congress into a fighting unit will be a humongous task.