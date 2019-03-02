With patriotic songs, BJP to take out bike rallies in each Assembly segment today

With patriotic songs on their lips, BJP workers will take out bike rallies in every Assembly segment in the state on Saturday. Senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, have been asked to be part of this rally in which party workers will carry the Tricolour along with party flags and sing patriotic songs.

Advertising

“It is part of our pre-election campaign. We had planned different types of campaigns and this bike rally is one of them. We have set the target of including at least five workers from each booth in this rally,” said senior party leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who has been made in charge of the bike rally programme.

The rally has been named “Vijay Sankalpa” bike rally and party leaders said that the idea is to garner support for the party and ensure its presence in each Assembly segment before the general election.

Explained Bid to drum up support with call to patriotism While maintaining that the main aim of the pre-election campaigns is to make people aware about the achievements of the BJP government, the party seems to be focusing more on the matter of “patriotism” by talkingabout India’s recent air strike. While the bike rally has been planned with focus on patriotism, while launching the Kamal Jyoti campaign in Ghazipur this week, BJP’s national president Amit Shah spoke at length about why it is important to bring back Narendra Modi as Prime Minister to fight terrorism.

Besides playing patriotic songs, the workers attending the bike rallies would also chant “Bharat mata ki jai” and “Narendra Modi fir ek baar”, said Pathak. A similar bike rally was taken out in November last year also, he added.

Advertising

While Adityanath will join the rally in Gorakhpur, Pandey will be in Varanasi along with the Deputy Chief Minister. National General Secretary in charge of the organisation, Ram Lal will be in Ghaziabad, while senior leaders like Kalraj Mishra will join the rally in Deoria.

Both Union as well as state ministers and office bearers have been asked to take part in the rally Saturday. Last week, the BJP had started its pre-election campaign – Kamal Jyoti Sankalpa from Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.