Mumbai north east constituency: With MNS backing Congress-NCP, BJP goes all out to woo Marathi voters

A day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced his party’s support to the Congress-NCP alliance, BJP nominee from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak went to Ghatkopar, urging Marathi voters to vote for the party.

Advertising

Marathi voters form 46 per cent (7.02 lakh) of the total population of 15.27 lakh in the Mumbai North East constituency. Even though Kotak, a three-time corporator, has claimed that he is “unmoved by the posturing of the MNS”, the BJP leader is trying to reach out to Marathi voters, who have a decisive stamp on who wins from here.

The MNS has a reasonable standing among Marathi voters in this constituency. Back in 2009, when MNS had contested the Lok Sabha elections, Shishir Shinde, a Bhandup resident, had stood third with 1.95 lakh votes. The NCP leader, Sanjay Dina Patil, won that year with 2.13 lakh votes.

However, in 2014, when the MNS did not nominate a candidate from the constituency and instead offered support to the BJP, Kirit Somaiya won by more than three lakh votes. This time, Patil stood second with 2.08 lakh votes.

An office-bearer from the NCP said, “After Raj Thackeray announced support to the BJP in 2014, all the support from Marathi voters that Shinde enjoyed, went to Somaiya; but this year, the MNS is supporting the Congress-NCP alliance.”

When word of the MNS putting their weight behind Congress-NCP this time had started spreading, Kotak quickly organised Gudi Padwa events on Saturday. Right from 7 am to 10 pm, he held events in Marathi voter-dominated areas of Mulund, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mankhurd, Bhandup and Ghatkopar.

After Marathi votes, the next major chunk is the share of Muslim votes. There are over 2.35 lakh Muslim voters, primarily based out of Shivaji Nagar and Govandi. Their votes are expected to fall in favour of Patil.

The Gujaratis and North Indians have an equal number of voters with 1.81 lakh votes each. Kotak is expected to get Gujarati votes. Apart from this, there are 27,000 Christian voters and 1.99 lakh voters from other communities, including Dalits based in small numbers in Bhandup, Vikhroli, Mulund and Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar.

While Kotak and Patil are expected to file their nomination on Monday and Tuesday, Sushma Mourya, a Mulund resident, has turned out to be the first candidate to submit her affidavit. She is contesting from Jan Adhikar Party, formed in 2015 by Pappu Yadav in Bihar. She said, “If the existing parties were doing their job well, I would not have had to contest. I want to work for the people; in the 2014 elections, I worked with AAP nominee Medha Patkar and now I have decided to contest.”

With roads being dug up on L B S Marg from Mulund to Ghatkopar due to major Metro projects, the residents are hopeful of some relief from their new MP. “Roads are riddled with potholes leading to major traffic issues. Driving on L B S Marg has become a nightmare,” said Reuben Zacharias, a resident of the area.

Besides, dumping grounds are also a cause for concern. “Our MPs must take such matters ahead, instead of just sitting back. The dumping grounds should get chemical treatment,” said Aditya Mujumdar, a Mulund resident.

Kotak, however, is sweating it out during the day to interact with people and seek their support ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, in the presence of 600 to 800 people, he inaugurated a BJP election office in Ghatkopar. Interestingly, the office that will serve as a focal point for his campaign was inaugurated in the presence of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, whom Kotak has replaced.

(With inputs from Neeraj Tiwari)