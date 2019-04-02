With Koli leaders by side, Navsari MP C R Patil files nomination

With support from Koli leaders and thousands of people rallying behind, BJP candidate C R Patil, filed his nomination for Navsari Lok Sabha seat on Monday. Koli leaders Karshan Patel and Rameshbhai Chhotubhai Patel, the sitting BJP MLA from Jalalpore in Navsari district — who had demanded that the party give the ticket to someone from their community — were also present in the rally.

Though the Koli leaders had made loud representations to the party observers to field one of them instead of Patil, a Maratha strongman, the BJP, sources said, fielded the two-term MP for want of a suitable candidate from the community.

The rally comprising of BJP workers and leaders from the four Assembly segments of Navsari — Majura, Udhna, Limbayat and Choryasi — in Surat city, started from Patil’s office at Ambanagar here in the morning.

Sources said that Patil had made an arrangement for vehicles to take thousands of people from Surat city to Navsari’s Lunsikui area where another group of BJP workers and leaders from three other Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha seat – Jalalpore, Navsari and Gandevi – were present. Patil led the rally in his own vehicle.

BJP president of Navsari and sitting MLA from Gandevi seat, Naresh Patel, welcomed Patil at Lunsikui from where they took out a foot rally to the district collector’s office where Patil filed his nomination.

Before taking out the two-kilometre foot rally, Patil inaugurated his election office in the area.

State Cabinet minister Ganpat Vasava, Gujarat BJP general secretary Bharatsinh Parmar, former BJP MLA from Gandevi Mangubhai Patel and Rameshbhai were present, along with advocates, when Patil filed his nomination papers.

Patil said, “Today people from this constituency have shown their love for me by participating in the rally. It was huge rally and I did not expect it. I will definitely win the Navsari seat.”

About any apparent anger in among the Koli community voters, Patil said they are not unhappy. “Today a large number of Koli people have also participated in the rally and this shows that still they love me and have faith in me. It is but obvious that they had demanded ticket for a Koli leader for the Navsari seat. I am sure that they are with me,” he said.