With help of Ganga, I will reach you: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A DAY before starting her campaign from Prayagraj, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, wrote an open letter to the people of the state saying that she would take the help of “Gangaji” (Ganga River) to reach their doorsteps and establish “saccha samvaad” (truthful dialogue) to bring “political change”.

Advertising

Referring to the Ganga River as the symbol of “Sacchayi” (truth) and “Sammanata” (equality) and also symbol of our “Ganga-Jamuni culture”, Priyanka said she was taking the river’s help to reach to the people. “Ganga Sacchayi aur Sammanata ki prateek hai. Ganga humari Ganga-Jamuni sanskriti are chinh hai. Weh kisi se bhedd bhav nahi karti. Gangaji Uttar Pradesh ka sahara hai. Main Gangaji ka sahara lekar bhi apke beech pahunchungi,” (Ganga is the symbol of truth, Ganga Jamuni culture. It does not distinguish. Ganga is the lifeline of Uttar Pradesh and taking the support of Ganga, I will also reach you), wrote Priyanka.

Priyanka, who is scheduled to start her campaign Monday, will take the river route for her ‘Ganga yatra’ from Prayagraj to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the first day, she is also scheduled to hold ‘Boat pe charcha’ with students. Click for more election news

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started his campaign in Varanasi in 2014, referring to river Ganga as “Maa” and maintaining that it was the call of “Ganga Maa” that prompted him to contest from Varanasi.

In her open letter, Priyanka referred to the people of the state as “Pyari Behno aur Bhaiyon” making sure that like in her previous speech, “sisters” come before “brothers”. She also wrote that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had given her responsibility for the party’s affairs in Eastern Uttar Pradesh but she shared a long-standing bond with the state.

“Uttar Pradesh se mera nata bahut purana hai,” she wrote, maintaining that she has been made the “sipahi” of Congress to “change politics of Uttar Pradesh”. Alleging that youngsters, women, farmers as well as labourers are facing troubled times in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka said a “stagnancy” had set in. She said that they want to share their problems but in the noise of political mathematics, the voice of youth, women, farmers and labourers has been lost.

She said she believes that no political change can come about without listening to or sharing the problems.

“Main iss dharti se atmik roop se juri hun. Main manti hoon ki pradesh mein kisi bhi rajnaitik parivartan ki shuruat apki baat sune bagair, apki peera ko sajha kiye bagair nahi ho sakti. Isliye seedha apse ek saccha samvaad karne main apke duar par pahunch rahi hoon” (I am associated with this land spiritually. I believe that no political change can begin without listening to your problems or sharing your problems. That is why, in order to establish a truthful dialogue with you, I am reaching your doorsteps).

Priyanka reached party headquarters in Lucknow Sunday and held meeting with candidates as well as several delegations. On Monday, she is scheduled to board on the boat at Manaiya area of Prayagraj around 9:30 am, where she will interact with students. On her way, she would be welcomed at different ghats in Sirsa, Lakchhagrih as well as Sitamadhi during the day, sources said.