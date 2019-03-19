With Ganga Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi steers Cong’s poll boat in Uttar Pradesh

Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday kick-started the party’s campaign in the state from Manaiya Ghat along river Ganga. Priyanka offered prayers at the Sangam and participated in “arti” at the famous Hanuman temple in Prayagraj before embarking on her 100-km river journey.

The 47-year-old leader interacted with a wide cross-section of people, including students, at the beginning of her three-day visit to eastern UP that will culminate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, she said rich people have “chowkidars” and not farmers who have to guard their own fields. Asking the people to “wake-up and become aware” of their rights, Priyanka said that neither the government nor the country is anyone’s “jagir” (fiefdom) and no one should be made to “beg for their rights”.

On BSP chief Mayawati’s charge that the Congress was creating confusion, Priyanka said “the aim is to defeat the BJP, which is running an anti-people and anti-women government” and hence no one should be angry.

At Sirsa Ghat, Priyanka got down from the boat to meet people and walked in the local market. Addressing a small gathering near the Ghat, she said, “I could have sat at home. But why have I come today… because the country is in distress, the system is in distress).” Telling people that they have rights under a democracy, which they should exercise, Priyanka asked them, “Humare Pradhan Mantri yahan aye the? (Did our Prime Minister come here?).” When the people responded with “nahi” (no), she said, “Lekin Puri duniya mein to ghum aye… (But he toured the entire country…).”

Seeking support for her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, she said, “In the upcoming polls, if you strengthen the hands of Rahul, development will happen.”