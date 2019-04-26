With desecration issue back in focus, all eyes on Faridkot contest

Fardikot — a constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates was a game changer in Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls in 2017. The anger over the desecration incidents of 2015 — the theft of Guru Granth Sahib from a village gurdwara in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015 and later torn pages of the holy book being found on the streets of Bargari village on October 12, 2015 — cost SAD dearly in the state polls.

Advertising

The incidents and the SIT probe into the cases is still the topic of most political speeches by Congress, AAP and Punjab Democratic Alliance during the Lok Sabha election campaign. The recent transfer of SIT member Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh on orders of ECI has once again made this issue come alive.

“Though we thought that people have forgotten the issue, but the recent transfer has brought the issue back into focus and the sacrilege incidents along with Behbal Kalan killings have once again become alive in our minds,” said Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh one of the person killed in Behbal Kalan firing.

Both incidents had happened in Jaito and Kotkapura constituencies of Faridkot which led to protests in which two people were killed in police firing. There were over 100 incidents of sacrilege that happened across the state after the first incident was reported. Anger over the issue ensured that SAD reduced to just 15 seats in 2017 against their tally of 56 seats in 2012 Assembly elections. Their final count is now 14 seats after they lost Shahpur seat too to Congress during a bypoll.

2014 Lok Sabha polls

Advertising

In 2014, AAP won the seat with party candidate Prof Sadhu Singh winning the seat by a massive margin of 1.72 lakh votes from SAD’s Paramjeet Kaur Gulshan. He is against contesting on an AAP ticket. But the seat historically has sent maximum number of SAD candidates to Parliament.

In last 11 elections, since 1952, SAD won the seat six times, while Congress won the seat thrice. SAD (Mann) won from here once.

This Lok Sabha election, PDA is in the mix with Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) candidate Master Baldev Singh, who is the sitting MLA from Jaito contesting.

Baldev Singh won as an AAP MLA from Jaito in 2017, but he sided with Sukhpal Khaira once he was removed as LoP by AAP. Click here for more election news

Congress has fielded folk singer Mohammad Sadiq who had lost Jaito Vidhan Sabha poll in 2017. Akali Dal’s candidate is Gulzar Singh Ranike, who is being called as a parachute candidate as he used to contest from Attari Vidhan Sabha seat in Amritsar district.

Ranike is also state president of SC/ST cell of SAD (Badal). Bargari and Behbal Kalan issues continue to be the main issue for the Congress, AAP and PEP candidates, while SAD candidate is talking more about promises he accuses Congress party of not keeping.

Voters in Faridkot experimented in 2014 by making AAP candidate victorious in the Lok Sabha polls and later in 2017, two out of three Vidhan Sabha constituencies – Jaito and Kotkapura — were won by AAP candidates. Sukhbir Singh Badal of SAD started his political career from this constituency when he won his first election in 1996 and later in 1998. Sukhbir Singh Badal was defeated by (then) Congress leader Jagmeet Brar in 1999 with a margin of about 5100 votes. This defeat for Sukhbir came at a time when there was an Akali wave in the state and Parkash Singh Badal was the CM of Punjab. The seat is part of Malwa region of Punjab. “In 1999 Sukhbir Badal tried all tricks in the book to win, but people defeated him. So voters can’t be underestimated,” said Naresh Sehgal, a Kotkapura-based voter.

Sitting AAP MP

Sitting MP Prof Sadhu Singh, who is seeking a reelection, says that he spent Rs 23.75 crore from his MPLAD fund for development work in the constituency. According to him, “90 per cent of grants were given to rural areas which is a record in Faridkot. I gave funds for sewerage disposal, water tanks, parks, sports sector etc and even got Rs 1.25 crore distributed among many patients for cancer treatment under PM relief project.”

His rivals claim that he was inactive all these years, and now with AAP facing internal strife, he will lose his security deposit.