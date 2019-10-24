With bated breath: Panchkula, Kalka candidates hope to have created impact on voters

AS THE countdown for the results for the Assembly elections begins, all politicians in Panchkula brace for impact. While the two candidates of the main opposing parties, exude confidence, the candidates of other national and regional parties, assess the flaws in their campaign and hope for the best.

Sitting MLA, Gian Chand Gupta, is highly positive that the result will be in his favour. “As per our workers and the poll trend they noticed in all booths of the constituency, we are confident about winning,” he said.

When asked if is banking on schemes by the Centre garner votes or the local work did by him, he said, “People have voted for the developmental works worth 2000 crore that I have undertook during my tenure here in all corners of my constituency.” Gupta, had won with approximately 45,000 votes in the 2014 assembly elections. Throughout this years campaigning, the party had been claiming that Gupta will cross that margin and win with much more than 45,000 votes but Gupta seemed unsure of the claim now and dodged the question saying, “I am sure we will win and with good margin.”

Chander Mohan of Congress, who has seen politics up-close since his childhood said, “I am a seasoned politician and always remain positive. This is my constituency and I am winning, one hundred percent. I will also win with a handsome margin as the people of the city are angry, as no work has been done in the BJP’s five year tenure in the city.”

Yogeshwar Sharma of AAP had the “time of his life” in his first ever election. Anxiously waiting for the results, he is not over confident about winning, but hopes for the best. “The results will be an assessment as to what and how much have the people of the city understood by my campaign. I sure lack the experience that a seasoned politician has and I am sure there must have been a lot of flaws with my campaign but, I am sure that people of the city will recognise the work done by Kejriwal in Delhi and vote me for that,” he said.

Karundeep Chaudhary, the youngest of the lot, who had no idea about even being considered for candidature, only got to know about it a day prior to the last day of the filing of nomination papers. “In these 13 days I gave my 200 per cent. I have struggled a lot through it all. I had no idea of the formalities that had to be undertaken and the work that goes in it. I had no prior plan or a team of people guiding me unlike other parties. This was my first time, with my family backing me and I did great for it,” he said.

Talking about his campaign and all he accomplished and missed in these 13 days, he added, “I tried to cover alot of the constituency but could not cover it all. I did not find time to do door to doors, face to face interactions with the people. That is very important and I could not do it.” Karundeep, however, is still hopeful of creating an impact on all those he did visit.

Madhu Anand, the sole woman candidate in mainstream parties, patiently waits for the result without being too hopeful. “Honestly speaking, a win is highly unlikely for us at this point of time. We realise the kind of circumstances and politics we have today and how only people with money and power are voted into power. With his election, we hoped to have set the ball rolling for a kind of alternate and honest politics and realise we have a difficult way ahead. For this election, we are going to look at how people responded,” said Shalini Malviya, National Vice-president of Swaraj India and spokesperson for the district.

All the candidates will remain present at the counting premises today, in wait for the results.