With a studio-moderated session, Sukhbir kicks off SAD’s online ‘halka interaction’

Akali Dal’s Kharar candidate, Ranjit Singh Gill, by his side, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday kick-started his virtual live halka (constituency) interaction from this Assembly constituency. An anchor moderated an hour-long session from inside the studio in the afternoon, taking questions from ‘general public’ at three locations – Kharar, Majri and Nayagaon.

The SAD IT wing had stationed its teams to co-ordinate the interactive session as screens were put on the three locations.

In the live session, which SAD tried to hardsell as “Je chahunde ho vikaas, Sukhbir te karo vishwas” (If you want development, trust Sukhbir) and which an Akali leader termed as “first of its kind initiative to reach out to the electorate of the constituency and interact with them”, sixteen questions from three locations were answered, mostly by Sukhbir.

“What is your roadmap for Punjab? Please throw some light on that?” a man asked Sukhbir from Kharar. A man from Majri asked, “I want to know why people love you and not other parties?”

A woman apparently reading from a paper and asking question from Nayagaon sought to know the roadmap for “higher education”. A man identifying himself as Ajit Singh sought to know when will Kharar get the bus stand as “15 years ago (then CM) Amarinder Singh had laid a foundation and recently (Transport Minister) Amarinder Singh Raja Warring laid the foundation (for the bus stand)”.

A man from Majri asked Sukhbir that since “health treatment costs had skyrocketed, how it would be addressed if our government is formed”.

Another man from Kharar first thanked Sukhbir for giving “candidate like Ranjit Singh” and then requested that a “historical sarovar” linked to “ancestors of Lord Rama” be developed as a monument if SAD-BSP alliance formed the government.

Another man from Majri sought to know as to what SAD would do for distressing peasantry in the light of farm suicides due to financial crises. A woman from Nayagaon asked what kind of professional course a child from weaker section of family should do.

Another Majri resident asked sought to know about a “tourism project along the hills adjoining Majri which you (Sukhbir) planned but was shelved by this [Congress] government.”

Yet another Majri resident asked Sukhbir to “reduce the gap between government and people” by calling sitting Kharar MLA as “VIP who did not reach out to the people”. Kanwar Sandhu, the sitting Kharar MLA, had won on AAP ticket in 2017. The Majri resident, addressing Sukhbir as “Pardhan ji”, thanked him for giving candidate like Ranjit Singh Gill this time.

A Kharar resident, while addressing Sukhbir as ‘Pradhan ji’ first wished him “Ram Ram” before seeking to know SAD’s blueprint on health and education.

Sukhbir was also posed questions relating to providing sports infrastructure, bringing back industry to the state, his views on people who suffered during Covid pandemic and got unemployed. Further, he was asked about Akali Dal’s action plan on cattle and livestock promotion in the state.

Sukhbir answered all the questions in detail, with majority of answers detailing SAD’s already spelt out agenda on various issues and sections of the society for the Punjab elections next month.

SAD IT wing chief Nachhatar Singh, when asked how it was decided as to who will ask the question from among the group (which was already very small due to Covid restrictions at all three locations), said, “It was an open ground where anyone could have asked a question.”

He further said that more such live interaction sessions were in pipeline and would be finalized by the party after discussions.