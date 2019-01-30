‘Abki baar, phir Modi sarkar’: BJP’s social media campaign videos target first time voters

Kickstarting its campaign for the 2019 general elections on social media, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is making an appeal for “Abki baar phir Modi sarkar” through ads and a rap song. The message is clear- vote for Narendra Modi for a second term as Prime Minister. In 2014, BJP’s ‘abki baar Modi sarkar’ campaign slogan had caught the imagination of the common voters.

Five years later, the party is hoping to cash in on the same sentiment, but with an affirmative tweak of the slogan- “Abki baar, phir Modi sarkar (This time, again Modi government)”.

A video doing the rounds on social media specifically targets the youth. The video, which has been tweeted by BJP’s official Twitter handle, shows energetic youngsters dancing to the tunes of “sath namo ke hum sabko aana hai (We have to come in support of NaMo)” juxtaposed with a rap song listing achievements of the Modi government since 2014, women safety and empowerment, jobs and employment, and elimination of corruption. The face behind the zealous celebration is that of the Prime Minister, called ‘chowkidar’ in the song. The video suggests that the BJP this time is placing its bets on the first time voters and millennials.

In another ad campaign, it projects an otherwise lethargic 18-year-old who is going to vote for the first time in the upcoming elections. While his father doubts his child’s political understanding, the boy convinces him that he will choose the right man, Modi.

Through ads on social media, the BJP is seeking votes and donations in the Prime Minister’s name. Meanwhile, the Congres, however, appears to be taking a different route, with interactive videos targeting the four years of the Modi government and lambasting the “achhe din” promise.

That the BJP is serious about image building and publicity is no secret. Since it came to power in 2014, the Narendra Modi government has spent Rs 4,343 crore on publicity, an RTI query had revealed. But the opposition is more hopeful, this time around, amping up its anti-Modi rhetoric through an ‘India Winning’ narrative against the BJP.