With 4 seats, BJP’s southern corridor extends to Telangana; TRS left with only 9

The BJP created history in Telangana by making inroads into the hinterland, winning four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats. Besides Karnataka, Telangana becomes the only southern state where the saffron party won seats in this election.

The results were a big blow for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which had won a landslide in the Assembly elections held last December and was hoping to win 16 of the state’s 17 Lok Sabha seats. In the end, it netted only nine, with the Congress winning the other three seats.

In 2014, in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh, the BJP had won from Secunderabad (now in Telangana), and Visakhapatnam and Narasapuram (in Andhra Pradesh). Among the four seats the saffron party won is Nizamabad, where Dharmapuri Arvind defeated TRS’s sitting MP K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister Rao.

The BJP retained Secunderabad, with its former state unit chief G Kishan Reddy winning there. BJP’s Bandi Sanjay won from Karimnagar, and Soyam Bapu Rao from Adilabad. Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy won from Nalgonda, and state working president A Revanth Reddy was victorious from Malkajgiri. Congress’s Komatireddy Venkatreddy won from Bhongir.

BJP’ Arvind, Sanjay and Kishan Reddy, as well as Congress leader Revanth Reddy, had all lost in the Assembly elections just six months ago. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi became the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad for the fourth consecutive term.

In 2014, the TRS had won 11 seats of the 17 seats. In December, the party won 88 Assembly seats but in an effort to strengthen chances of winning all Lok Sabha seats in the state, the party wooed 14 Congress and two TDP MLAs — all 16 joined the TRS, taking its tally unofficially to 104.

In Nizamabad, Kavitha, besides BJP and Congress candidates, faced 179 turmeric farmers, who were angry at falling prices and contested against her. Kavitha had failed to convince the Centre to set up a Turmeric Board. The 179 farmers together polled nearly 48,000 votes, which in the end proved crucial for Kavitha.

While some TRS leaders tried to allege that the BJP and the Congress colluded to defeat Kavitha, the outgoing MP stated that she accepts the defeat. The TRS won from Mahabubabad, Bhongir, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Peddapalle, Warangal, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, and Zahirabad.

In 2014, the TRS had won from Adilabad, Bhongir, Chevella, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Warangal and Zahirabad. The BJP had won from Secunderabad, TDP from Malkajgiri, YSR Congress Khammam, the AIMIM from Hyderabad, and the Congress won two seats: Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda.

Interview: TDP MLA Nara lokesh

From 103 in 2014 to less than 25 in 2019, what happened?

We have to examine in depth and analyse the reasons. If it was anti-incumbency, then why was it there?

With less than 25 seats, what is the future of the TDP?

We will continue to fight on issues concerning the people of Andhra Pradesh. We have a major role to play.

You chose a very tough constituency to make political debut.

Instead of contesting from a safe seat of TDP, I chose to fight it out. This will be a learning experience.

What happens to TDP at national level now that the party has no MPs?

Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders will continue their efforts to form a national coalition of anti-BJP parties.

What do you think led to the YSRCP sweep?

We have to find out why our sitting MLAs and nominated candidates did not click.