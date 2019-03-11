With 1.74 crore voters, Haryana votes May 12

More than 1.74 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect MPs for ten Lok Sabha seats from Haryana on May 12. The counting of votes will be held on May 23. Soon after the announcement of polls by the Election Commission, Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Rajiv Ranjan held a press conference here to say the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect. “Instructions regarding strict compliance of the Model Code of Conduct have been issued to Administrative Secretaries of all departments, Deputy Commissioners and parties.”

As per finally published photo electoral rolls on January 31, there are 1,74,48,293 crore electors in the state out of which males are 93,97,153 and females are 80,51,140. Electoral Photo ID Cards (EPICs) have been issued to 100 per cent electors. Presently 19,425 polling stations are there in the state out of which 5,494 fall in urban and 13,931 in rural areas, at present no auxiliary polling station is there. Auxiliary polling station will be set up in case number of electors crosses the allowed limit at a polling station.

Ranjan said that as per direction of the Commission, latest model M3 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will be used in all polling stations in the state.

First time in the state, VVPAT system will be used in all 10 parliamentary constituencies. VVPAT, during last Assembly elections held in the year of 2014, were used in six Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

Officials said that this time more forces will be deployed than of the 2014 parliamentary polls when 74 companies of the central forces were deployed to maintain law and order and to ensure free and fair elections.