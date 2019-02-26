Winnability to be main criterion for seat-share with JDS: Siddaramaiah

With the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, the main criterion for the Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka to decide a seat-sharing plan would be the “winnability” of each party in a constituency, former chief minister and coalition co-ordination chairman Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

Advertising

The senior Congress leader’s remarks came even as the Congress and JDS began preliminary talks to hammer out a seat-sharing arrangement for Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, with the JDS initially seeking as many as 10 seats, including several held by the Congress.

There are 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“We had a very good discussion. It was former prime minister (and JDS president) H D Deve Gowda’s wish that we start the first phase of discussion. We have to decide based on the chances of victory of a candidate. The candidates will be decided based on the merits,” Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Both coalition partners have prepared a preliminary list of candidates for each seat, and the winnability of these candidates will be worked out in discussions at the highest level of the leadership of the two parties, Congress leaders said.

Advertising

A meeting of the coordination committee comprising Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy CM G Parameshwara, AICC Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal, and JDS secretary general Danish Ali next week will take talks forward.