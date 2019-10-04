Will work on law and order, infrastructure: Pradeep Chowdhary

Pradeep Chowdhary was announced as the Kalka candidate for Congress in the list that came out late Wednesday night. He entered politics in 1993 with INLD and was the party’s candidate for Panchkula in 1993, 1996 and 2005 and lost all three times to Chander Mohan of Congress. It was only in 2009 when the Panchkula district split into two categories when Chowdhary bagged the Kalka constituency seat for INLD.

In the 2014 elections as well, Chowdhary stood second to Latika Sharma. He says it was because of the “Modi wave” and that in these past five years, it is for the people to see that “no work has been done”. Pradeep parted ways with INLD in 2019 itself and joined Congress.

When asked, he said it was because of the difference that had come between party members that had worked and struggled alongside each other through so many years.

Talking about the issues he would focus on, he said, “The past few years have seen a rise in murders and thefts. I will work to bring law and order back. The jams that Pinjore records every day are proving to be a big issue for the locals but nobody pays to heed. The bypass being constructed is moving very slowly. Illegal mining remains on a rise throughout the district. I will work on all these issues and more.”