Will withdraw AFSPA from Kashmir too once normalcy returns: Rajnath Singh

Even as he slammed the Congress for promising a review of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said the AFSPA can be withdrawn from the Valley once normalcy is restored there.

Addressing a public meeting in support of Cabinet colleague Mahesh Sharma, who is the BJP candidate in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Singh said the Congress wants to weaken the armed forces by diluting the AFSPA. He said the government has already withdrawn ASFPA in Tripura, parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

“Kashmir mei bhi samanya sthiti paida hoti hai toh wahan se bhi wapas kar lenge (it will be withdrawn from Kashmir too if the situation there returns to normal).

“We have strengthened the hands of our soldiers with AFSPA in disturbed areas where extremists and terrorists run their activities. But people of the Congress want to weaken our soldiers and security forces. We will not let this happen,” he said.

On the Congress manifesto promise to repeal the sedition law, he said: “A befitting reply will be given to whosoever tries to break India. Those who will do rashtradroh, they will be in jail… I am shocked that the Congress is speaking for such rashtradrohis. It is promising to protect anti-nationals.”

Singh’s remarks on Kashmir come a day after he told The Indian Express in an interview: “This turmoil will end. We are on track to end this for all time. How long can a handful of leaders keep betraying the people there and play with their future? We will not allow this. We are going to develop Kashmir. Kashmiris have a distinct identity in the country. They have talent.”

To a query on the warning by Kashmir’s mainstream parties that they will have to rethink their association with India if Articles 370 and 35A are not there, Singh said: “Are they dreaming that we are abolishing it? We haven’t said anything on it as yet. Why are they hallucinating?… Separatists there will have to mend their ways and cooperate in the development of Kashmir. Whatever we will do will be in the best interests of Kashmir.”

“Why hasn’t Jammu and Kashmir been able to join the ranks of developed states despite Article 370 and 35A. Who is responsible for that? The central government has made maximum possible funding available for Jammu and Kashmir. Who is responsible for this (backwardness)? I want to ask the leaders there,” he said.