Will win more seats than exit poll projection: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

A day after Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee dubbed the exit poll results as gossip, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh Monday said his party will get more seats in the state than what is being projected in the results.

“The exit poll results showed that BJP will get 16 seats in Bengal. But we are hopeful of getting more than what is being projected. We will get over 23 seats from here,” Ghosh said.

One of the exit poll result showed that the TMC will win 24 seats in West Bengal, and the BJP 16 seats.

After all exit poll results showed the possibility of NDA forming the government with a thumping majority, Banerjee Sunday tweeted, “I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together.”

“As per exit polls, the TMC has lost the battle. But they are yet to give up their dream of seeing Mamata Banerjee as the next prime minister. She should stop dreaming as days of TMC government are numbered in Bengal,” Ghosh added.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, however, said they have internal reports that indicated their victory in a large number of seats.

“I do not believe in exit poll results. Before 2016 Assembly election results, exit poll had indicated Trinamool’s defeat. However, the actual results were completely opposite. We have our internal party reports. We also have reports from districts and each and every constituency and it clearly says we will win this time too,” Chatterjee claimed.