Will win all four seats, but it is no refrendum on govt: Amarinder Singh

Confident about winning all the four assembly seats going to bypolls, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh, however, said that the result of these polls can’t be a referendum on government’s performance. He said party’s performance in the state can be judged only after the completion of five years and not before.

Advertising

He dismissed claims that the elections will be a referendum on the state government’s performance.

“Overwhelmed & humbled with the warmth with which the people of Phagwara came out in support of @INCPunjab candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal at today’s roadshow making it clear that they are sick of the divisive politics of SAD-BJP that has ruined Phagwara for the past 10 years,” he tweeted.

The bypolls are going to be held on the assembly seats of Phagwara, Dakha, Mukerian and Jalalabad on October 21. “Reports are that everything is going well and we will win all the four seats,” he said.

Advertising

On Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik’s allegation that state was in the grip of militancy due to weak policies of the state government towards mafia and miscreants, Amarinder alleged that he was indulging in fear-mongering for deriving political mileage. He said that Malik did not know the ground reality. “I know the reality, 24 terror modules have been busted, that 130 miscreants put in jail and that over 450 weapons captured,” he said.

Asked if Punjab was also bearing the brunt of economic slowdown as former prime minister Manmohan Singh had said about Maharashtra on Thursday, the chief minister replied in the negative. “Of course there is an economic slowdown globally and Indian economy is also suffering as the growth has plummeted to 5 per cent or something from 7.2 per cent in the country.

“But in Punjab there is an upswing. People are coming from all over to invest here. Investments worth Rs 50,500 crore have already been made and a number of MoUs signed. We are holding an investment summit on December 5 and I am going to Davos in February next year,” he said.

On condoning the sentence of six policemen convicted of fake encounters and other serious crimes, the chief minister said the Indian government had condoned sentences of seven people out of 22.

On being asked whether SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal could find ways of wriggling out of holding the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev under the aegis of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh asked if there was any Sikh who did not bow before the supremacy of Akal Takht Sahib.