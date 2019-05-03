Will sue Arvind Kejriwal for maligning my image: Hans Raj Hans

Toggle Menu
The AAP has accused Hans of allegedly converting to Islam in 2014, and said he cannot contest the general election from the North West Delhi reserved seat.

Hans refused the charge and said he would have been ousted by his own family if he had converted his religion. (File photo)

Punjabi singer and BJP candidate from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat Hans Raj Hans Friday said he will take a legal action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders for “maligning” his image.

Hans refused the charge and said he would have been ousted by his own family if he had converted his religion.

“I was born in a Valmiki family and my mother worships saint Valmiki. She would have killed me had I converted to Islam,” he said.

Hans said he was deeply hurt by the accusations of AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, and will take a legal action against them.

