Will start more int’l flights if voted: Hardeep Puri

Union Minister for Aviation and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri campaigned in favor of BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht in Phase-IX on Thursday. The election rally was also attended by Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, and other BJP leaders.

Vashisht demanded from Puri to begin international flights from Mohali airport as only one flight is being operated now, but there is a huge demand among residents for flights to North America and Europe.

Puri promised to launch flights to these international destinations including soon from Mohali. During his address, he said that earlier, the first international flight from Mohali to Dubai was also launched with the initiative of Vashisht only. “The demand for flights to North America and Europe raised by Vashisht for public welfare would be addressed on priority basis after the elections,” he said.