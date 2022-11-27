Gujarat polls: Will solve problems faced by textile traders, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assured textile traders in Surat of finding a solution to the problems faced by textile traders if the party forms government in the state.

At an interaction with textile traders at a private hotel, Kejriwal said, “There is fear among traders and businessmen here. People fear to express their support to the AAP openly. Once we form the government, we will eradicate this fear from the society. We will give you honour and stop gundagardi. Traders who work hard and earn money are been treated as thieves and tax defaulters. We will give respect and honour to the traders.”

Before the interaction, AAP volunteers distributed forms to traders to mention the problems they face along with suggestions to resolve them. The forms were assorted by party state president Gopal Italia.

Host of the event, retired income tax officer PVS Sarma, raised issues related to obtaining certificates under the Ashantdhara Act, popularly known as the Disturbed Areas Act. He said applicants face lot of difficulties and have to bribe government officials, including policemen, to get it done.

Textile trader Manoj Kejriwal, who is a native of Haryana, raised issues on defaulter firms and people. “Defaulting firms and people are freely roaming and I feel great pain over losing money to them. When we approach police to register an offence, they don’t do it and register offences against us,” said Manoj.

The Delhi CM replied, “This is not an issue that Surat or Gujarat faces; it is spread across the country. We will bring a special act to tackle such defaulters. We will also ensure that you get your money back… We will ensure a protected environment to traders and businessmen.”

Adding about the AAP’s plan to make a garment hub with an integrated textile park with export facilities to generate more foreign revenue, Kejriwal said, “We will stop ‘raid raj’ in the state. I personally believe that the purpose of inspectors raiding a business firm is to pocket money, in place of generating revenue for the government. When we formed the government in Delhi in 2015, the revenue was Rs 30,000 crore. We took a decision not to carry out raids on the business firms and trading offices, today our revenue has reached Rs 75,000 crore.”