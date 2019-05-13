Will show black flags to Modi in Bathinda, say farmers’ unions

A DAY after Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was shown black flags by protesters while on campaign trail in Bathinda, farmers’ unions who were part of the protest said that they will do the same Monday when PM Narendra Modi arrives in the constituency for a rally in support of the SAD-BJP candidate from the seat.

Harsimrat and her supporters had even staged 90-minute dharna at the Mandi Kalan-Badal village state highway Saturday against the protest faced by her.

Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) members, who had shown black flags to the sitting Bathinda MP in several villages Saturday morning, stated that on Monday evening they will oppose the PM as well.

Protesters who were part of the Bargari Morcha, meanwhile, said that they will “continue to show Badals black flags, come what may”.

Gurbax Singh, president of BKU(Sidhupur), Patiala unit, said,”When Narendra Modi came to Malaut to announce his so called hike in MSP for crops, we had opposed him even at that time. We had staged a dharna, and were stopped by police. We will do that this time as well. Farmers of our union from across the state will be coming to be part of the dharna and we will be showing black flags to Modi. We know that police will stop our protest march, but we will stage a dharna wherever we are stopped. Narendra Modi had promised to waive off farmer loans in 2014. He had promised to implement Swaminathan report in 2014 , but nothing happened. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal often says that it is an election to choose country’s PM, so we will be protesting on promises made by PM during Lok Sabha polls.”

Replying to Harsimrat’s charge of the protesters being Congress agents, he said: “That will not deter us from showing her black flags. She and other SAD leaders are trying to intimidate us, but we will continue our struggle.”

Jagmohan Singh, head of BKU (Dakaunda), said,”We are organising a mega rally on farmer issues on May 14 at Patiala. Otherwise we are not protesting against any candidate except Sukhbir Badal.”

Yadwinder Singh Bathinda, from United Akali Dal, who was part of Bargari Morcha said,”How are we attacking anyone by showing just black flags and praying by sitting on a peaceful dharna? This shows that sitting MP fears she is going to be defeated.

Sikh Sangat showed her black flags and was doing a peaceful dharna, they will continue doing so even in future as well, come what may.”

Harsimrat, meanwhile, stated that “goons” had entered Bathinda at the behest of Congress candidate Raja Warring and with the blessings of CM Amarinder Singh. She alleged that the state police was facilitating them in disturbing SAD meetings. She said, “Outsiders should be checked from indulging in criminal activities and miscreants should be identified and arrested.

The plan is to engineer violence and then take action against Akalis for disturbing peace.”

Meanwhile, CM Amarinder ridiculed Harsimrat’s allegations by saying that state was disrupting her poll rallies.

He said that Akalis were facing wrath of the people who were venting out their anger against the sufferings meted out by SAD for 10 years