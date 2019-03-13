Will send workers to check on state of healthcare: Delhi Congress

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi Congress has begun planning its campaign, which will kick off as soon as the names of candidates for the seven seats in the capital are announced. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.

According to senior leaders, the party will raise the sealing drive issue, which also found a mention in party president Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Monday’s booth-level convention.

“Traders in Delhi are upset as they have lost their businesses in the drive. If the Congress comes to power in the capital, we will de-seal all shops that have been lying closed for months now,” said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) spokesperson Jitender Kochhar.

The party has called a meeting of the complaints committee Wednesday to discuss issues that can be highlighted in the campaign.

Workers have also been asked to make rounds of Delhi government hospitals, mohalla clinics and dispensaries.

“The AAP has closed 118 dispensaries that were started by the Congress during its regime. People coming to Delhi government hospitals are still complaining, but the party is busy promoting itself. They have used their budget only on advertisements… Our workers will come back with photographs which will be used in our campaign,” said a senior Congress leader.

The party’s screening committee is also expected to meet on Thursday to shortlist names of probable candidates. These will be then sent to Rahul, who will take a final call. The panel includes DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit, AICC Secretary Kuljeet Singh Nakra, AICC general secretaries P C Chacko and K C Venugopal. “… We will finalise the names soon… Around 70 leaders have applied,” said a party leader.