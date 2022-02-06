Will revive all social welfare schemes scrapped by Cong govt: Harsimrat

BATHINDA MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Saturday said the next SAD-BSP government would revive all social welfare schemes which had been scrapped or curtailed by the Congress government even as she warned the people to beware of AAP’s failed Delhi model which would result in withdrawal of all social welfare benefits in Punjab.

Harsimrat was addressing gatherings in Lambi in support of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Attacking Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, she said “He has not revived lakhs of scrapped blue cards which entitle people to subsidised ration. Nor has he revived the SC scholarship scheme. Even the announcement to allot five-marla plots to those who don’t have houses has remained on paper only,” she said.

Asserting that Channi had done nothing except enriching himself, Harsimrat demanded the CM should be proceeded against as per law as the ill-gotten wealth of Rs 11 crore recovered from the latter’s nephew belonged to him.

Speaking about AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Bathinda MP said the party was now trying to befool Punjabis by projecting the so-called Delhi model in Punjab.

Urging people to vote for a time-tested party and personality they had faith and trust in, she claimed that the SAD was known for bringing in all-round development in the area.