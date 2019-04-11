Will remove every single infiltrator, except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs: Amit Shah

Toggle Menu
Expressing confidence of victory, Shah added that the countdown to "corrupt" TMC government's downfall will begin on May 23, when the BJP bags 23 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal.

BJP president Amit Shah in West Bengal said, “The T in TMC stands for Tushtikaran, (appeasement), M for Mafia and C for Chitfunds,”

Assuring implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal, BJP president Amit Shah Thursday called illegal migrants from Bangladesh as “termites’ and promised to throw them out of West Bengal after the BJP comes to power again for a second consecutive term. The BJP stalwart, however, added that citizenship would be granted to every Hindu and Buddhist refugee.

“The illegal immigrants are like termites. They are eating the grain that should go to the poor, they are taking our jobs. The T in TMC stands for Tushtikaran, (appeasement), M for Mafia and C for Chitfunds,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Raiganj, West Bengal.

Shah alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal was only interested in appeasing minorities and the party’s downfall will begin on May 23, when the BJP bags 23 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal. Shah appealed to the voters of Raiganj to give the saffron party an opportunity to serve them. Raiganj will go polling on April 18.

Expressing confidence of victory, Shah added that the countdown to “corrupt” TMC government’s downfall will begin on May 23, when the BJP bags 23 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal.

