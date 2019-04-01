Will raise education budget to 6% of GDP: Rahul Gandhi after NYAY and healthcare promises

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said if the UPA comes to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections, they will increase the annual expenditure on education to six per cent of GDP, PTI reported

“UPA, if it comes to power, will spend six per cent of GDP on education,” Gandhi said at an election rally at Zaheerabad in Telangana. Gandhi also said that there is a “partnership” between TRS and BJP which is “remote controlled” by Narendra Modi’s hands. “If you vote for TRS you are giving vote to Narendra Modi and RSS,” Gandhi said.

According to the Ministry of Human Resource, India was spending 3.1 per cent of its GDP on education until 2013. No government-backed data is available after the said year. However, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar had said last month that education spending has gone up from 3.8 per cent of GDP in 2014 to 4.6 per cent during the NDA rule.

Gandhi’s latest poll promise comes after he had announced a minimum income guarantee scheme or NYAY, where he had promised a minimum sum of Rs 72,000 to every poor household in India. The scheme, if implemented, is expected to measure up to 1.8 per cent of India’s total GDP.

On Friday, Gandhi had said that his party is considering to include a right to healthcare act in the election manifesto. The move, Rahul said, would guarantee certain minimum healthcare to all Indians by increasing health expenditure to about three per cent of GDP, and increasing the number of healthcare professionals.

Rahul said his main criticism of the NDA government’s Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Scheme was that it gives insurance without a proper support structure from hospitals and medical professionals.

“I view healthcare as something that is done by a large number of stakeholders — ASHA workers, doctors and other medical professionals, businesses etc. Each stakeholder’s territory should be defended,” he said.