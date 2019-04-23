Will quit party if denied ticket, says BJP MP Udit Raj

BJP MP Udit Raj Tuesday morning threatened to quit the party if denied ticket in the Lok Sabha elections and is likely to contest as an independent candidate from the North West Delhi parliamentary seat.

A sitting MP from North West Delhi, Raj said he will wait for some time for a reply from the party and then file his nomination as an Independent candidate from the seat at 10 am. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement founder Shah Faesal has invited Raj to join his party.

“I am waiting for ticket if not given to me, I will do goodbye to party,” he said in a tweet.

I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do good bye to party — Chowkidar Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) April 23, 2019

Flanked by dozens of his supporters, Raj had reached the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg last midnight where they created a ruckus.

Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans, who is likely to be announced as the BJP candidate from the North West Delhi seat, was present at the office along with other party leaders.

Raj said on Monday that he had tried to talk to BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his ticket but did not get any response.

Senior party leaders, including Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath, Singh had asked him to wait, he had claimed.