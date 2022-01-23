Will plead with rebels to toe party line: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that he will not take any action against leaders rebelling against the party and would instead gently persuade them to toe the party line.

Sidhu said, “I will persuade them once. If they do not listen, then I will plead with them again. I am not what (former Chief Minister) Amarinder Singh was like, who used to threaten action on party rebels. I have not issued a single show cause notice after taking over as the PPCC chief,” he said.

Sidhu was addressing the media and referring to Cabinet Minister, Rana Gurjit Singh, whose son, Rana Inder Singh, has announced that he would contest the Punjab elections as an Independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi against the Congress. Rana Gurjit Singh, too, has opened a front against Sidhu.

The PPCC chief said that the second list of candidates will be out within two-three days and claimed there were not many rebels.

Sidhu also rolled out his Punjab Model for youths and said that if the Congress is voted to power, he will ensure that the brain drain from the state stops and will employ the youths by imparting skills to them. He said Mohali would be set up as IT hub of the state, “It will be the Silicon Valley of Punjab,” Sidhu claimed.

He also promised clusters of industry, hosiery, foundry, medical tourism for Mandi Gobindgarh, Batala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Amritsar.

He said that he had promised to give a two-wheeler to all girl students in order to ensure that they reached their educational institutions safely.