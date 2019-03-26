‘Will open new colleges with 85% seats for Delhi students’

During her rally in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri Monday evening, AAP’s candidate Atishi stated that with full statehood, the Delhi government would start new colleges and universities with 85% seats reserved for students from Delhi.

“Because we do not have full statehood status, when our children go to colleges seeking admission after studying in good schools, they don’t get admission… Today, we’ve come to a time that if a child gets 80%, the entire house goes into mourning because 80% will not yield admission anywhere. Why? Because children from all over the country come to study in Delhi colleges,” she said.

She also said that Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s attempts to reserve 85% seats for Delhi students in Delhi colleges have been stopped by the Centre on the grounds that Delhi does not have full statehood.

“If Delhi gets full statehood status, then in the same way that CM Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia have made thousands of new rooms in Delhi government schools and opened new schools, this government will open pachaaso (several) new colleges, pachaaso new universities where 85% seats will be reserved for children from Delhi, for your children. We want you to be able to celebrate once again if your children get first-division marks,” she said.