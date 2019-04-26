Will make sweets from soil, put pebbles inside that will break his teeth: Mamata hits out at PM

Resuming her electoral fight with the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the state will send him sweets made of soil and instead of cashews and raisins, put pebbles in it that will break his teeth.

“Modi didn’t come to Bengal earlier and in elections, he needs votes from Bengal. We will give him rasgulla from Bengal. We will make sweets from soil and put pebbles in it similarly like cashew nuts & raisins are used in laddu, that will break teeth,” Mamata said while addressing a public gathering at Asansol in West Bengal.

Earlier this week, PM Modi, in his ‘non-political’ interview with actor Akshay Kumar, claimed that Mamata Banerjee sends him kurtas and sweets on more than one occasion each year.

““People will be surprised to know this — (and) it may even damage me in the elections — Mamata-didi sends me gifts. She selects at least one or two kurtas herself and sends them to me. She still sends me one or two kurtas every year,” Modi told the actor on Wednesday.