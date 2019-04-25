Will make Sukhbir, Harsimrat bite the dust in polls: Captain Amarinder

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that he will ensure that SAD president Sukhbir Badal and his wife, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur, bite the dust in the Lok Sabha polls from Ferozepur and Bathinda seats, respectively.

The CM on Wednesday went to Sangrur and Faridkot for filing of nomination papers of Congress candidates Kewal Dhillon (Sangrur) and Mohd Sadiq (Faridkot).

Saying that the Lok Sabha polls were meant to bring a change at the Centre, he added: “As Kaka (Sukhbir) has decided to contest election from Ferozepur and Bibi (Harsimrat) from Bathinda, I will personally campaign in both areas and will make them bite the dust. Kakaji (Sukhbir) thinks he is still in government and is threatening officers. No one will be shifted to any place based on their threats. I am sitting here for all. I am the Chief Minister of Punjab. You all have chosen me. I am here to serve you all.”

Attacking the BJP, he said, “We have hired one helicopter for touring in the state during elections. However, it is still in Udaipur. BJP people are not letting it come in Punjab for one or other reason. Let them keep it, I will still reach in every corner of Punjab.”

About BJP’s candidates from Amritsar and Gurdaspur, the CM added,”Amritsar candidate (Hardeep Singh Puri) never came to Amritsar before. He was born and brought up in Delhi and even the Gurdaspur candidate (Sunny Deol) will be coming from Mumbai just to contest elections.”

Training its guns on Akali Dal, the CM alleged, “This is a party who tried to use Akal Takht. I don’t consider such persons as Sikhs. Everyone need to know that when Army had gone in Darbar Sahib Amritsar in 1984, I had resigned from the party and even as MP. People need to know all this before believing anyone’s false statements. Akali Dal was a party in the past that did struggles like Gurdwara Lehar, Nankana Sahib Morcha, Guru Ka Bagh Morcha and had made sacrifices and not of the present days party where the president of party (Sukhbir) called Akal Takht Jathedar at his house to write pardon letter (for Dera Sirsa head).”

Amarinder left for Faridkot after addressing the rally.

‘Sadiq an honest candidate’

Praising Mohd Sadiq, the CM said,” Mohd Sadiq is one candidate who has never asked for anything from me till date. He makes his living through singing and doing poetry. He is a poor candidate and I need to be with him at his nomination filing. His clean image speaks volumes.”

‘Mann needs to change his jokes’

About AAP state chief, Amarinder said,”He needs to change his jokes at least. They are the same as they were five years back. Already their party has been torn apart into many pieces and hence there are no takers for AAP.”